Senior DDID Developer

12 Month contract position

Well known top tier client

Experience in working over a number of digital platforms in a variety of industries. Should also be able to work effectively and efficiently on their own. Due to the pressurised nature of the role, a robust and organised approach to the work is needed to produce the best solutions.

A deep understanding of all stages of digital development is as essential as is an understanding of the part each developer plays and how it contributes to the product.

Thrives on new challenges and are never intimidated by something unfamiliar to them. Seeing projects/initiatives through, from start to finish.

Fluency in digital languages such as C# and HTML is standard.

Will actively coach other developers during the code review process to understand and apply coding standards. Using both their exceptional technical knowledge to make decisions and thinks creatively and strategically

Experience:

10 Years’ experience in source code development.

Banking or Financial sector, and product experience.

Relevant Degree

Experience / Skills required:

More than 7 years of software development experience.

Proficient in C#.Net.

Experience with HTML, JavaScript, and web development frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery).

Experience in service-oriented architecture.

Experience with Digital ID technologies.

Experience in access layer and SSO technologies.

Familiar with information security and penetration testing methodologies.

Proven experience with software design and OOD methodologies.

Familiarity with Relational Databases and SQL.

Strong in Object Oriented Programming, MVC and design patterns.

Good knowledge of hardware and software performance limits and characteristics.

Knowledge of memory management and multi-threading.

Experience with embedded databases and other system datastores.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services.

Knowledge of low-level C-based libraries is a plus.

Implementation of automated testing platforms and unit tests.

Knack for benchmarking and optimisation.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools [e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA, BitBucket].

Familiarity with continuous integration.

Experience building user interfaces (UI’s).

Able to use APIs and third-party libraries to improve functionality.

Responsibilities:

Staying up to date with new technology.

Teaching other developers how to incorporate new trends.

Generating ideas with team members and offering insightful solutions.

Selling ideas with confidence.

Middleware development for websites and apps.

Knows how to estimate accurately and meet tight deadlines with a cool head.

Attending meetings and briefings with clients and peers.

Coding and code reviews.

Delegating tasks to appropriate team members and successfully managing initiatives at all stages – knows when and how to help others.

Taking responsibility for all development work and ownership of thorough quality control.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Excellent maintainable coding and digital development abilities.

The confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.

The ability to prioritise, negotiate and meet deadlines and think strategically.

A passionate approach to work with a desire to push boundaries.

Knows how to anticipate failures and handle escalations.

Knows how to empathise with the user’s requirements.

Knows how to be consistent as opposed to sporadic brilliance.

Desired Skills:

Digital ID Technologies

C#.Net

OOP

Web Development Frameworks

Service Orientated Architecture

API

Source Code

