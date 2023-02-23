Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

12 Month Contract role with Top Tier client who are the market leaders in their field of expertise.

The senior developer is well established in their field, working over a number of digital platforms in a variety of industries.

They will Manage a team of developers and will be expected to encourage creativity and efficiency throughout complex digital projects.

A deep understanding of all stages of digital development is as essential.

Seeing projects/initiatives through, from start to finish.

Fluency in digital languages such as C# and HTML is standard

While actively coach other developers during the code review

12 Month Contract role with Top Tier client who are the market leaders in their field of expertise.

The senior developer is well established in their field, working over a number of digital platforms in a variety of industries.

They will Manage a team of developers and will be expected to encourage creativity and efficiency throughout complex digital projects.

A deep understanding of all stages of digital development is as essential.

Seeing projects/initiatives through, from start to finish.

Fluency in digital languages such as C# and HTML is standard

While actively coach other developers during the code review.

Experience:



In excess of 10 Years’ experience in source code development.

Banking or Financial sector, and product experience.

Degree in software development, computer science or software engineering.

Experiencer and Skills:



> 10 years of software development experience.

Proficient in C#.Net.

Experience with HTML, JavaScript, and web development frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery).

Experience in service-oriented architecture.

Proven experience with software design and OOD methodologies.

Familiarity with Relational Databases and SQL.

Strong in Object Oriented Programming, MVC and design patterns.

Good knowledge of hardware and software performance limits and characteristics.

Knowledge of memory management and multi-threading.

Experience with embedded databases and other system datastores.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services.

Knowledge of low-level C-based libraries is a plus.

Implementation of automated testing platforms and unit tests.

Knack for benchmarking and optimisation.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools [e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA, BitBucket].

Familiarity with continuous integration.

Experience building user interfaces (UI’s).

Able to use APIs and third-party libraries to improve functionality

Responsibilities:



Staying up to date with new technology.

Teaching other developers how to incorporate new trends.

Generating ideas with team members and offering insightful solutions.

Selling ideas with confidence.

Middleware development for websites and apps.

Knows how to estimate accurately and meet tight deadlines with a cool head.

Attending meetings and briefings with clients and peers.

Coding and code reviews.

Delegating tasks to appropriate team members and successfully managing initiatives at all stages – knows when and how to help others.

Taking responsibility for all development work and ownership of thorough quality control.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Excellent maintainable coding and digital development abilities.

The confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.

The ability to prioritise, negotiate and meet deadlines and think strategically.

A passionate approach to work with a desire to push boundaries.

Knows how to anticipate failures and handle escalations.

Knows how to empathise with the user’s requirements.

Knows how to be consistent as opposed to sporadic brilliance.

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

Desired Skills:

Digital Development

C#.Net

Web Development

RDBM

Service Orientated Architecture

OOP

OOD Methodologies

Learn more/Apply for this position