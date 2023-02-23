Senior DevOps Engineer

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a DevOps Engineer to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification & Experience:

NQF 6 Required

5+ Years’ experience in IT

Technical and Functional Skills:

Very advanced in Databricks (Spark), MLflow & Hyperopt

Data Engineering

AZURE Solution Architecture

AZURE DevOps

Containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)

Database (PostgreSQL)

Expert Kafka experience and Knowledge

Should this speak to your skill set and expertise, hurry now and apply!!!

Desired Skills:

Azure

Kafka

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

