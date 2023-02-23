Senior DevOps Engineer

Feb 23, 2023

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a DevOps Engineer to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification & Experience:

  • NQF 6 Required
  • 5+ Years’ experience in IT

Technical and Functional Skills:

  • Very advanced in Databricks (Spark), MLflow & Hyperopt
  • Data Engineering
  • AZURE Solution Architecture
  • AZURE DevOps
  • Containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)
  • Database (PostgreSQL)
  • Expert Kafka experience and Knowledge

Should this speak to your skill set and expertise, hurry now and apply!!!

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Kafka

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *