Senior DevOps Engineer – Eastern Cape

Feb 23, 2023

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a DevOps Engineer to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification & Experience:

  • NQF 6 Required
  • 5+ Years’ experience in IT

Technical and Functional Skills:

  • Very advanced in Databricks (Spark), MLflow & Hyperopt
  • Data Engineering
  • AZURE Solution Architecture
  • AZURE DevOps
  • Containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)
  • Database (PostgreSQL)
  • Expert Kafka experience and Knowledge

Should this speak to your skill set and expertise, hurry now and apply!!!

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Kafka

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *