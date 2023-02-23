Senior DevOps Engineer – Eastern Cape

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a DevOps Engineer to join their Dynamic team.
Minimum Qualification & Experience:
- NQF 6 Required
- 5+ Years’ experience in IT
Technical and Functional Skills:
- Very advanced in Databricks (Spark), MLflow & Hyperopt
- Data Engineering
- AZURE Solution Architecture
- AZURE DevOps
- Containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)
- Database (PostgreSQL)
- Expert Kafka experience and Knowledge
Should this speak to your skill set and expertise, hurry now and apply!!!
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Kafka
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma