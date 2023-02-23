Senior Frontend Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A B2B tech company working with some of South Africa’s biggest household names is looking for a talented and motivated Senior Java Developer to join their Company. You will need to have University degree, be very strong with JavaScript and Front-end Frameworks, and have at least 5 years’ development experience.

REQUIREMENTS:

(Non-Negotiable)

5 years’ experience in front-end software development.

Be strong with JavaScript and Front-end Frameworks.

As a senior developer, we’ll be relying on you to guide the team in front-end technologies and strategies, architecting and building the front-end for our cloud-based products.

You’ll need to have some serious experience in:

HTML5, CSS and JavaScript

Working with a modern framework (e.g., React, Angular),

Testing with front-end frameworks (e.g., Jest),

Working closely with backend teams to build full stack products.

A university degree – Any degree really. We need your proven analytical skills here with the ability to work in high stakes.

Increase your odds by having:

We’ll be growing you into someone that has the following skills which is why it’s beneficial to already have them:

Full stack experience.

SaaS development experience.

Payments experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Very strong analytical skills

COMMENTS:

