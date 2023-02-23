Senior iOS Developer

Feb 23, 2023

12 Month Contract
With company that are market leaders in their field, and top ranking well-know entity
Swift developer responsible for the development and maintenance of applications aimed towards iOS and OS X, including mobile phones & tablets. Your primary focus will be the development of such applications and their integration with back-end services.
Qualification & Experience:

  • At least 5 to 7 Years’ experience in source code development.
  • Banking or Financial sector, and product experience.
  • Degree in software development, computer science or software engineering.

Skills, knowledge & Expertise:

  • Proficient in Swift, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems.
  • Experience running apps in an emulator or on a device.
  • Solid understanding of object-oriented programming.
  • Good knowledge of performance limits and characteristics
  • Knowledge of memory management and multi-threading
  • Experience with embedded databases and other system datastores.
  • Experience with SSL.
  • Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services.
  • Good sense of UI design and a user-oriented focus.
  • Understanding of Apple’s design principles and interface guidelines.
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools {e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA, BitBucket}.
  • Knowledge related to publishing on the App Store.
  • Can utilize iOS databases efficiently.
  • Proficiency using an IDE for iOS development such as XCode.
  • Experience building user interfaces (UIs).
  • Able to use APIs and third-party libraries to improve app functionality.
  • Competence in version control software like GitHub or BitBucket

Responsibilities:

  • Design development and testing of new features in the Discovery Bank applications for iOS and OS X.
  • Use object-oriented development principles in Swift or Objective-C to reach project solutions.
  • Responsible for regular communication with others involved in the development process.
  • Regularly maintain iOS applications via debugging and continuous updates
  • Participate as a team member to define, design, and create new features in fully agile Scrum deliveries.
  • Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
  • Collaborate with a team to define, design, and create new features.
  • Recognise and resolve bottlenecks.
  • Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization

Desired Skills:

  • Swift
  • OOP
  • API
  • UI Design
  • Multi-threading

