Senior iOS Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

12 Month Contract
With company that are market leaders in their field, and top ranking well-know entity
Swift developer responsible for the development and maintenance of applications aimed towards iOS and OS X, including mobile phones & tablets. Your primary focus will be the development of such applications and their integration with back-end services.
Qualification & Experience:
- At least 5 to 7 Years’ experience in source code development.
- Banking or Financial sector, and product experience.
- Degree in software development, computer science or software engineering.
Skills, knowledge & Expertise:
- Proficient in Swift, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems.
- Experience running apps in an emulator or on a device.
- Solid understanding of object-oriented programming.
- Good knowledge of performance limits and characteristics
- Knowledge of memory management and multi-threading
- Experience with embedded databases and other system datastores.
- Experience with SSL.
- Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services.
- Good sense of UI design and a user-oriented focus.
- Understanding of Apple’s design principles and interface guidelines.
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools {e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA, BitBucket}.
- Knowledge related to publishing on the App Store.
- Can utilize iOS databases efficiently.
- Proficiency using an IDE for iOS development such as XCode.
- Experience building user interfaces (UIs).
- Able to use APIs and third-party libraries to improve app functionality.
- Competence in version control software like GitHub or BitBucket
Responsibilities:
- Design development and testing of new features in the Discovery Bank applications for iOS and OS X.
- Use object-oriented development principles in Swift or Objective-C to reach project solutions.
- Responsible for regular communication with others involved in the development process.
- Regularly maintain iOS applications via debugging and continuous updates
- Participate as a team member to define, design, and create new features in fully agile Scrum deliveries.
- Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
- Collaborate with a team to define, design, and create new features.
- Recognise and resolve bottlenecks.
- Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization
Desired Skills:
- Swift
- OOP
- API
- UI Design
- Multi-threading