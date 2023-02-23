Senior iOS Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

12 Month Contract

With company that are market leaders in their field, and top ranking well-know entity

Swift developer responsible for the development and maintenance of applications aimed towards iOS and OS X, including mobile phones & tablets. Your primary focus will be the development of such applications and their integration with back-end services.

Qualification & Experience:



At least 5 to 7 Years’ experience in source code development.

Banking or Financial sector, and product experience.

Degree in software development, computer science or software engineering.

Skills, knowledge & Expertise:



Proficient in Swift, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems.

Experience running apps in an emulator or on a device.

Solid understanding of object-oriented programming.

Good knowledge of performance limits and characteristics

Knowledge of memory management and multi-threading

Experience with embedded databases and other system datastores.

Experience with SSL.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services.

Good sense of UI design and a user-oriented focus.

Understanding of Apple’s design principles and interface guidelines.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools {e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA, BitBucket}.

Knowledge related to publishing on the App Store.

Can utilize iOS databases efficiently.

Proficiency using an IDE for iOS development such as XCode.

Experience building user interfaces (UIs).

Able to use APIs and third-party libraries to improve app functionality.

Competence in version control software like GitHub or BitBucket

Responsibilities:



Design development and testing of new features in the Discovery Bank applications for iOS and OS X.

Use object-oriented development principles in Swift or Objective-C to reach project solutions.

Responsible for regular communication with others involved in the development process.

Regularly maintain iOS applications via debugging and continuous updates

Participate as a team member to define, design, and create new features in fully agile Scrum deliveries.

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Collaborate with a team to define, design, and create new features.

Recognise and resolve bottlenecks.

Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization

