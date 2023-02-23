Senior Java Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A B2B tech company working with some of South Africa’s biggest household names is looking for a talented and motivated Senior Java Developer to join their Company. You will need to have University degree, be very strong with Java, and have at least 5 years’ development experience.

DUTIES:

Work as a Senior Developer / Architect.

Be heavily involved in the architecture, design, and development of payments software solutions.

Mentor and provide technical leadership to the entire Engineering organisation.

Play a visionary role in designing blueprints for solutions in the payments landscape.

Work in a technically challenging environment where the solutions you build require 99.99% uptime.

REQUIREMENTS:

(Non-Negotiable)

At least 5 years’ experience in software development.

At least 2 years’ experience in the payments industry.

Be strong with Java. Our backend systems are built on this. They are high performance systems that really require you to know what you’re doing in Java.

A university degree Any degree really. We need your proven analytical skills here with the ability to work in high stakes (we’re working with other people’s money here!) and highly complex environments.

Increase Your Odds by Having:

We’ll be growing you into someone that has the following skills which is why it’s beneficial to already have them:

Full stack experience

SaaS experience

ISO8583 experience

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong Analytical Skills

COMMENTS:

