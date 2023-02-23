Senior Software Engineer

JOB DESCRIPTION

Prototyping and software development of the telescope operational software (all stages of the full software development life-cycle may be encountered).

Provide hands-on technical support in the system administration of the hardware platforms, deployment environments and processing, which may include site visits to the Karoo.

Collaborate with departmental stakeholders to support engineering, commissioning, operations and early science activities.

Assist in maturing of software development and quality assurance processes towards greater standardization and improved long term maintainability and robustness.

Facilitate coding standard compliance and code reviews, which include mentoring junior engineers.

Compile document sets.

Provide project management and progress reporting input as required by the Functional Manager and for team communication.

Participate in development of project schedules and activities.

Participate in the development of budgets and cost/benefit analysis for compliance with project procurement policies.

Make technical decisions independently without direction from Technical lead.

Has deep understanding of version control to the point of being able to help out junior and software engineers.

Innovate independently towards improving the software

JOB REQUIREMENTS

BTech/B.Sc. (Comp Sci) with 10+ years; OR

Eng/B.Sc. Hons (Comp Sci) with 9+ years; OR

Eng/M.Sc. (Comp Sci) with 7+ years; OR

PhD/D.Eng with 5+ years; OR

Engineering (with a software focus) or related field

Desired Skills:

* Keen attention to detail

* Strong oral and written communication skills.

* Ability both to work independently

