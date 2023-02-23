Senior Systems Analyst

The main purpose of the job is to perform signal-level modelling, design and testing of systems and algorithms that comprise the signal path in radio telescopes. This covers analysing how each subsystem / algorithm along the signal path, from antenna to data product, modifies the signal and its quality, including analysing external influences upon the signal path, whether intended (e.g. online calibration) or unintended (e.g. fibre phase instability, pointing errors), etc.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Deliver quality analysis, typically at all levels of the systems hierarchy, including the enterprise or organisational aspects, covering systems of systems aspects

Supporting the systems and commissioning engineers through providing analysis of architectures and solutions with vague or abstract specifications.

Assisting the telescope systems engineers in tailoring the company Systems Engineering Processes appropriately through preparing the signal path analysis components of the verification and validation plans.

Advancing the maturity of systems and products through inputs based on recognised signal chain systems analysis competence and skills.

Reviewing and integrating multiple activity reports into system level analysis reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations within uncertain contexts.

Contributing to strategic leadership of company and its Programmes through experience-based inputs and conceptual/ strategic thinking.

Advancing company’s organisational maturity through the development and implementation of analysis processes within the systems analysis and broader company Systems Engineering and Business Process Environment.

Mentor or coach up to 5 analysts in the field of system performance analysis and specifically signal analysis.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Eng/B.Sc. (Eng) with 9+ years; OR

Eng with 7+ years; OR * PhD/D.Eng with 5+ years

Desired Skills:

* Signal processing techniques

* Systems engineering

systems analysis

