Senior Test Analyst at Reverside

Feb 23, 2023

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our

team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well

established client base.

We are looking for a Senior Test Analyst with the following experience and technical skills set:

  • Experience Required
    • 6 + years’ experience (at least 2 years functional and 4 years automation)
  • Training
    • Tertiary Qualification
    • ISTQB/ISEB Foundation
  • Experience Required
    • Functional Testing Experience
    • UI Automation Testing (Cucumber and Selenium with JAVA)
    • API Automation (Karate DSL/Rest Assured)
    • Intermediate SQL
    • Mathematical Models Testing
    • Intermediate Excel (Creation of Test Harness in Excel)

Desired Skills:

  • Functional Testing
  • UI Automation
  • SQL
  • Excel
  • Mathematics Models Testing
  • Cucumber
  • REST

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

