Senior Test Analyst at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our

team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well

established client base.

We are looking for a Senior Test Analyst with the following experience and technical skills set:

Experience Required

6 + years’ experience (at least 2 years functional and 4 years automation)

Training

Tertiary Qualification



ISTQB/ISEB Foundation

Experience Required

Functional Testing Experience



UI Automation Testing (Cucumber and Selenium with JAVA)



API Automation (Karate DSL/Rest Assured)



Intermediate SQL



Mathematical Models Testing



Intermediate Excel (Creation of Test Harness in Excel)

Desired Skills:

Functional Testing

UI Automation

SQL

Excel

Mathematics Models Testing

Cucumber

REST

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position