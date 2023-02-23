Senior Test Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our
team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well
established client base.
We are looking for a Senior Test Analyst with the following experience and technical skills set:
- Experience Required
- 6 + years’ experience (at least 2 years functional and 4 years automation)
- Training
- Tertiary Qualification
- ISTQB/ISEB Foundation
- Functional Testing Experience
- UI Automation Testing (Cucumber and Selenium with JAVA)
- API Automation (Karate DSL/Rest Assured)
- Intermediate SQL
- Mathematical Models Testing
- Intermediate Excel (Creation of Test Harness in Excel)
Desired Skills:
- Functional Testing
- UI Automation
- SQL
- Excel
- Mathematics Models Testing
- Cucumber
- REST
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]