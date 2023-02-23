Senior Web Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

This is a remarkable opportunity for a SENIOR WEB DEVELOPER to gain design and architecture expertise while driving the full stack development of Web based solutions, owning projects from start to finish on an unprecedented investment platform that is new on the South African market.

This CONTRACT position is Remote/Hybrid, based in Cape Town/ Johannesburg, and is paying R600 Per Hour (Remote/Hybrid).

THE COMPANY

This LEADING WEALTH MANAGEMENT services firm has brought a BRAND-NEW investment platform to the South African market. Backed by one of the most successful Financial Services Conglomerates, this market-leading firm has substantial market reach, has seen significant growth, and is further looking to propel the investment sector into today’s digital world.

THE ROLE

Stepping into this SENIOR WEB DEVELOPER role you will gain critical design and architecture expertise developing Web based applications and solutions, working on a TOP investment platform on the South African market. You will gain ownership expertise driving key projects on from start to finish, enhancing your full stack skills in the development of fully responsive websites. You will further drive collaboration with key stakeholders to ensure alignment between requirement and deliverables.

Tech Stack: SQL Server, C#, .Net, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Bootstrap, React JS Web, API, Angular, Visual Studio, Git.

THE REQUIREMENTS

Commerce degree in IT/ Finance/ Statistics, or related qualification.

At least 5 years’ commercial development experience.

Strong experience in Responsive Web Design.

Strong SQL and C# experience.

LISP/Investment industry experience.

Desired Skills:

MS SQL Server

C#

.Net

HTML

CSS

Javascript

Bootstrap

React JS Web

API

Angular

Visual Studio

Git

Web Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

