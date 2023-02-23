Solutions Analyst

The solution analyst is meant to, in collaboration with the Project Teams; stakeholders, and other persons and key roles, provide technical assistance in terms of investigating, improving, and designing systems and processes.

Someone to be the “2IC” to the project Technical Architect who works closely with the Business Solution Architect.

These solutions are meant to address identified user requirements and business objectives.

Further details:

Location: Cape Town or Johannesburg – hybrid way of working

Contract position

Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications

Responsibilities

Examine and evaluate current systems

Identify system requirements

Liaise with users to track additional requirements and features

Evaluate & understand interfaces between systems

Collaborate with business and technical stakeholders to propose new systems/changes/enhancements

Stay up to date with current technologies and technical developments

Research & identify any rules that might impact solution delivery, such as compliance, data governance, or other business rules.

Make recommendations for solutions that deliver organizational goals

Assist in the design & development lifecycle

Assist in testing of solutions/changes/enhancements

Detailed user story creation for technical team

Technical Skills/Experience

Azure DevOPS

SQL knowledge advantageous

.Net knowledge advantageous

Postman/SOAPUi, or any other API testing frameworks

Understanding of REST / SOAP services

Visio/Bizagi/BPM

Agile methodology

