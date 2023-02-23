Solutions Analyst – Gauteng

The solution analyst is meant to, in collaboration with the Project Teams; stakeholders, and other persons and key roles, provide technical assistance in terms of investigating, improving, and designing systems and processes.
Someone to be the “2IC” to the project Technical Architect who works closely with the Business Solution Architect.
These solutions are meant to address identified user requirements and business objectives.
Further details:
Location: Cape Town or Johannesburg – hybrid way of working
Contract position
Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications
Responsibilities
- Examine and evaluate current systems
- Identify system requirements
- Liaise with users to track additional requirements and features
- Evaluate & understand interfaces between systems
- Collaborate with business and technical stakeholders to propose new systems/changes/enhancements
- Stay up to date with current technologies and technical developments
- Research & identify any rules that might impact solution delivery, such as compliance, data governance, or other business rules.
- Make recommendations for solutions that deliver organizational goals
- Assist in the design & development lifecycle
- Assist in testing of solutions/changes/enhancements
- Detailed user story creation for technical team
Technical Skills/Experience
- Azure DevOPS
- SQL knowledge advantageous
- .Net knowledge advantageous
- Postman/SOAPUi, or any other API testing frameworks
- Understanding of REST / SOAP services
- Visio/Bizagi/BPM
- Agile methodology
