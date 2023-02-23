Solutions Architect

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a Solutions Architect to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification & Experience:

NQF 6 Required

5+ years’ experience designing and building software applications

Proficiency with Java technologies and enterprise applications

Essential Experience in the following Technologies and Practices:

Java Application Development and Design

Frameworks – Springboot / Junit

Programming languages – Java / J2EE

Scrum Master or Agile Methodology Training

Extensive experience with REST API’s design

OpenAPI standard 3.x

PostgreSQL, IBM, DB2.

Extensive experience with build tools and servers: Maven, Apache, Tomcat / Jboss, Jenkins, IBM WebSphere

Experience with Kubernetes, including yaml files, runtime administration, deployment, logging, monitoring

Experience with container orchestration: Docker, Docker swarm

Experience with Cloud Technologies and design: Deployment and Hosting of Web Services in Cloud (Kubernetes)

Experience with Message processing and caching mechanism: Kafka, Rabbit, MQ, Redis

