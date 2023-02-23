Solutions Architect

Feb 23, 2023

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a Solutions Architect to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification & Experience:

  • NQF 6 Required
  • 5+ years’ experience designing and building software applications
  • Proficiency with Java technologies and enterprise applications

Essential Experience in the following Technologies and Practices:

  • Java Application Development and Design
  • Frameworks – Springboot / Junit
  • Programming languages – Java / J2EE
  • Scrum Master or Agile Methodology Training
  • Extensive experience with REST API’s design
  • OpenAPI standard 3.x
  • PostgreSQL, IBM, DB2.
  • Extensive experience with build tools and servers: Maven, Apache, Tomcat / Jboss, Jenkins, IBM WebSphere
  • Experience with Kubernetes, including yaml files, runtime administration, deployment, logging, monitoring
  • Experience with container orchestration: Docker, Docker swarm
  • Experience with Cloud Technologies and design: Deployment and Hosting of Web Services in Cloud (Kubernetes)
  • Experience with Message processing and caching mechanism: Kafka, Rabbit, MQ, Redis

Should this speak to your skill set and expertise, hurry now and apply!!!

Desired Skills:

  • java
  • MQ
  • Docker
  • Jenkins
  • Kubernetes
  • Spring

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *