One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a Solutions Architect to join their Dynamic team.
Minimum Qualification & Experience:
- NQF 6 Required
- 5+ years’ experience designing and building software applications
- Proficiency with Java technologies and enterprise applications
Essential Experience in the following Technologies and Practices:
- Java Application Development and Design
- Frameworks – Springboot / Junit
- Programming languages – Java / J2EE
- Scrum Master or Agile Methodology Training
- Extensive experience with REST API’s design
- OpenAPI standard 3.x
- PostgreSQL, IBM, DB2.
- Extensive experience with build tools and servers: Maven, Apache, Tomcat / Jboss, Jenkins, IBM WebSphere
- Experience with Kubernetes, including yaml files, runtime administration, deployment, logging, monitoring
- Experience with container orchestration: Docker, Docker swarm
- Experience with Cloud Technologies and design: Deployment and Hosting of Web Services in Cloud (Kubernetes)
- Experience with Message processing and caching mechanism: Kafka, Rabbit, MQ, Redis
Should this speak to your skill set and expertise, hurry now and apply!!!
Desired Skills:
- java
- MQ
- Docker
- Jenkins
- Kubernetes
- Spring
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma