System Analyst: PowerCARD

Feb 23, 2023

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a System Analyst with PowerCARD experience to design, develop, configure, and maintain automation and integration to systems across the Systems Development Lifecycle.
Purpose Statement

  • Design, develop, configure, and maintain automation and integration to systems across the Systems Development Lifecycle which are aligned to business processes and relevant internal and external governance.
  • Provide technical system support and query resolution and liaise with system parties to ensure timely resolution of technical issues.
  • Enhance processes supporting the systems or solutions.

Experience
Min:

  • At least 5 – 8 years’ relevant experience in Systems Design and Analysis including.
  • 5 – 8 years’ experience in:
  • Card Management
  • Oracle

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology

Knowledge
Min:
Basic knowledge & understanding of:

  • Computer Systems
  • Transaction switching and ISO8583 Messaging
  • Databases and Query language
  • B2B and Interbank processing

Ideal:
Understanding of:

  • The Bank’s systems environment
  • The Bank business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • TCP / IP network principles
  • System Architectural design principles & application

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Attention to Detail

