System Analyst: PowerCARD – Gauteng Johannesburg North

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a System Analyst with PowerCARD experience to design, develop, configure, and maintain automation and integration to systems across the Systems Development Lifecycle.

Purpose Statement

Design, develop, configure, and maintain automation and integration to systems across the Systems Development Lifecycle which are aligned to business processes and relevant internal and external governance.

Provide technical system support and query resolution and liaise with system parties to ensure timely resolution of technical issues.

Enhance processes supporting the systems or solutions.

Experience

Min:

At least 5 – 8 years’ relevant experience in Systems Design and Analysis including.

5 – 8 years’ experience in:

Card Management

Oracle

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Basic knowledge & understanding of:

Computer Systems

Transaction switching and ISO8583 Messaging

Databases and Query language

B2B and Interbank processing

Ideal:

Understanding of:

The Bank’s systems environment

The Bank business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

TCP / IP network principles

System Architectural design principles & application

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Attention to Detail

