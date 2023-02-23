System Analyst: Salesforce – Gauteng Johannesburg North

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a System Analyst with Salesforce experience to design, develop, configure, and maintain automation and integration to systems across the Systems Development Lifecycle.

Experience

Min:

At least 3 – 5 years’ relevant experience in Systems Design and Analysis including.

3 years’ experience in:

Salesforce

AWS

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Basic knowledge & understanding of:

Computer Systems

Transaction switching and ISO8583 Messaging

Databases and Query language (i.e., SQL)

B2B and Interbank processing

Ideal:

Understanding of:

The Bank’s systems environment

The Bank business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

TCP / IP network principles

System Architectural design principles & application

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills.

Commercial Thinking Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills.

Attention to Detail

