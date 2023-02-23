Test Analyst at Financial Intelligence Centre

Key Performance Areas include:

•Perform detailed test review of system documentation (BRS, FSS)

•Identify and raise issues in system documentation (BRS, FSS)

•Extract test requirements from BRS into Quality Centre

•Design test cases in Quality Centre by applying different test techniques

•Perform peer review of test cases

•Identify, design and manage own test data

•Maintain automation data sheets

•Execute manual test cases

•Execute manual & automation regression test pack

•Log, review and monitor own defects

•Participate in Defect Management meetings

•Report and feedback to Senior Test Analyst on the test progress

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Relevant recognised ICT certification or equivalent diploma

• ISTQB or ISEB qualification will be advantageous

• 3-5 solid years’ experience in testing software solutions especially in a financial industry

• 4+ solid years’ experience as a Manual Test Analyst

• 2+ solid years’ experience in executing automation scripts

• Experience in using test tools – Quality Centre, Unified Functional Testing, Quick Test professional

• Knowledge of SDLC

• Knowledge of software test practices, principles and best practices

• Application of test techniques

• Knowledge of test processes

• Knowledge of test types (Component Integration Testing/ System Testing, System Integration Testing, Regression Testing, User Acceptance Testing)

• Ability to communicate efficiently and effectively at all levels of organisation

