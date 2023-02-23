Trainee (Junior) Business Analyst

Want to join a Specialist Fintech Group? Our clients’ companies have decades of experience and deep expertise in the treasury and trade processes and technology in financial and capital markets. Apply now!
You must have a Degree in Industrial Engineering, Engineering, Mathematics, or Business Science
Skills and Experience with 2-4 years relevant experience
- Experience within the Financial services industry
- Experience of with Forex products and trading
- Experience in Agile Product Development
- UML modelling
- Industrial Engineering background
Perks:
- Market related salary and benefits
- Startup work ethic without the startup problems
- Free Coffee and MacBooks (or if you are not a fan, we have Dells as well)
- On the job and formal training
Accelerated growth as part of a high performing team
Please send your updated cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Fintech
- Banking
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid and more