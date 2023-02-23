Trainee (Junior) Business Analyst

Want to join a Specialist Fintech Group? Our clients’ companies have decades of experience and deep expertise in the treasury and trade processes and technology in financial and capital markets. Apply now!

You must have a Degree in Industrial Engineering, Engineering, Mathematics, or Business Science

Skills and Experience with 2-4 years relevant experience

Experience within the Financial services industry

Experience of with Forex products and trading

Experience in Agile Product Development

UML modelling

Industrial Engineering background

Perks:

Market related salary and benefits

Startup work ethic without the startup problems

Free Coffee and MacBooks (or if you are not a fan, we have Dells as well)

On the job and formal training

Accelerated growth as part of a high performing team

Please send your updated cv to

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Fintech

Banking

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid and more

