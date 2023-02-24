Automation Engineer ( API testing )

The Role

A QA API Analyst’s job duties include planning, designing, and evaluating products, as well as collaborating with production management. The QA API Analyst makes sure that the finished product can be identified easily and tested thoroughly. Testing returned units, collecting data, and analyzing patterns are also among the test engineer’s duties.

Work closely with the Team and QA Manager to ensure quality is implemented as part of the processes and that quality standards are adhered to.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

API backend testing (REST services, Kafka, SQL) using Postman and automation

Contribute to API automation repo

Identify, record, document thoroughly and track bugs

Perform regression testing when bugs are resolved

Develop status reports based on test completion/findings and communicate these to team leaders including any impact on the overall project plan

Perform all tasks with attention to detail

Read and comprehend requirements for testing

Create test plans and test cases per business requirements

Provide daily & weekly status test reporting to team lead

Troubleshoot issues experienced during testing

Test case management, creation and execution

Prioritisation of tasks, identification of items requiring escalation

Analyse and capture testing metrics

Qualifications & Experience

Bachelors Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science/Software Engineering/related technical discipline with 5 years of Technical backend testing applications solid experience.

3 years Software testing (API and SQL DB).

2 years backend API automation experience using a programming language.

In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or other technical related disciplines), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 8 years of Technical backend testing applications solid experience.

ISTQB/ISEB qualification will be an advantage.

Process and Communication

Experience in testing multiple platforms that communicate with backend APIs and databases

Experience managing testing throughout the SDLC

Excellent oral, written and interpersonal communication skills. Additionally, the role requires a proven ability to read and understand test requirements and list out the logical testing path.

Self-motivated with strong capability of fast learning

Ability to work efficiently both independently and within the team

The ability to learn quickly in a dynamic environment.

Ability to analyse and solve complex problems quickly and creatively.

Quick learner and can adapt to multiple project environments in a shorter time frame

Attend and offer testing insights during design, planning and grooming sessions

Analyse requirements and identify test criteria

Ensure the solution elements match the acceptance criteria

Employ both manual and technical testing techniques to ensure that user experience and functionality testing is covered

Document results where deemed necessary

Tools and Technology

Strong background in API and DB testing

Experience with Jmeter, Postman, soapUI or any API testing tool

Experience working with any defect tracking tool

Intermediate SQL knowledge/experience

Backend automation using a programming language (Python, Java, C#)

Basic software development skill/experience is highly advantageous

Basic understanding of online retail systems highly advantageous

Desired Skills:

API Testing

test automation

QA

Tester

Software Testing

Testing Automation

ISTQB Certified

Learn more/Apply for this position