Automation Engineer ( API testing )

The Role
A QA API Analyst’s job duties include planning, designing, and evaluating products, as well as collaborating with production management. The QA API Analyst makes sure that the finished product can be identified easily and tested thoroughly. Testing returned units, collecting data, and analyzing patterns are also among the test engineer’s duties.
Work closely with the Team and QA Manager to ensure quality is implemented as part of the processes and that quality standards are adhered to.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it:
- API backend testing (REST services, Kafka, SQL) using Postman and automation
- Contribute to API automation repo
- Identify, record, document thoroughly and track bugs
- Perform regression testing when bugs are resolved
- Develop status reports based on test completion/findings and communicate these to team leaders including any impact on the overall project plan
- Perform all tasks with attention to detail
- Read and comprehend requirements for testing
- Create test plans and test cases per business requirements
- Provide daily & weekly status test reporting to team lead
- Troubleshoot issues experienced during testing
- Test case management, creation and execution
- Prioritisation of tasks, identification of items requiring escalation
- Analyse and capture testing metrics
Qualifications & Experience
- Bachelors Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science/Software Engineering/related technical discipline with 5 years of Technical backend testing applications solid experience.
- 3 years Software testing (API and SQL DB).
- 2 years backend API automation experience using a programming language.
- In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or other technical related disciplines), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 8 years of Technical backend testing applications solid experience.
- ISTQB/ISEB qualification will be an advantage.
Process and Communication
- Experience in testing multiple platforms that communicate with backend APIs and databases
- Experience managing testing throughout the SDLC
- Excellent oral, written and interpersonal communication skills. Additionally, the role requires a proven ability to read and understand test requirements and list out the logical testing path.
- Self-motivated with strong capability of fast learning
- Ability to work efficiently both independently and within the team
- The ability to learn quickly in a dynamic environment.
- Ability to analyse and solve complex problems quickly and creatively.
- Quick learner and can adapt to multiple project environments in a shorter time frame
- Attend and offer testing insights during design, planning and grooming sessions
- Analyse requirements and identify test criteria
- Ensure the solution elements match the acceptance criteria
- Employ both manual and technical testing techniques to ensure that user experience and functionality testing is covered
- Document results where deemed necessary
Tools and Technology
- Strong background in API and DB testing
- Experience with Jmeter, Postman, soapUI or any API testing tool
- Experience working with any defect tracking tool
- Intermediate SQL knowledge/experience
- Backend automation using a programming language (Python, Java, C#)
- Basic software development skill/experience is highly advantageous
- Basic understanding of online retail systems highly advantageous
Desired Skills:
- API Testing
- test automation
- QA
- Tester
- Software Testing
- Testing Automation
- ISTQB Certified