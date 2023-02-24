AWS Data Engineer (Expert) – Gauteng Midrand

Feb 24, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert AWS Data Engineer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Above average experience/understanding (in order of importance):

  • Terraform
  • Python 3x
  • SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL
  • Py Spark
  • Boto3
  • ETL
  • Docker
  • Linux / Unix
  • Big Data
  • Powershell / Bash
  • BMW Cloud Data Hub (CDH)
  • BMW CDEC Blueprint
  • Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):
  • Glue
  • CloudWatch
  • SNS
  • Athena
  • S3
  • Kinesis Streams (Kinesis, Kinesis Firehose)
  • Lambda
  • DynamoDB
  • Step Function
  • Param Store
  • Secrets Manager
  • Code Build/Pipeline
  • CloudFormation
  • Business Intelligence (BI) Experience
  • Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)
  • Kafka
  • AWS EMR
  • Redshift
  • Experience in working with Enterprise Collaboration tools such as Confluence, JIRA etc.
  • Experience developing technical documentation and artefacts.
  • Knowledge of data formats such as Parquet, AVRO, JSON, XML, CSV etc.
  • Experience working with Data Quality Tools such as Great Expectations.
  • Experience developing and working with REST API’s is a bonus.
  • Basic experience in Networking and troubleshooting network issues.
  • Knowledge of the Agile Working Model.

Don’t waste time apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • Terraform
  • Python 3x
  • SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL
  • Py Spark
  • Boto3
  • ETL
  • Docker
  • Linux / Unix
  • Big Data
  • Powershell / Bash
  • Glue
  • CloudWatch
  • SNS
  • Athena
  • S3
  • Kinesis Streams (Kinesis
  • Kinesis Firehose)
  • Lambda
  • DynamoDB
  • Step Function
  • Param Store
  • Secrets Manager
  • Code Build/Pipeline
  • CloudFormation
  • Business Intelligence (BI) Experience
  • Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)
  • Kafka
  • AWS EMR
  • Redshift
  • Jira
  • Parquet
  • AVRO
  • JSON
  • XML
  • CSV
  • REST API’s
  • Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *