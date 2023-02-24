AWS Java Developer – Semi Remote – R760 Per Hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

A fantastic opportunity for an AWS Java Developer to join a team of specialists developing the next generation of software systems for the business’s Group’s future products.

You will be responsible for Migration of services to AWS for applications and the support thereof.

Core understanding of and working experience with:

General AWS experience in the Data Science / Big Data context

Docker, & Kubernetes Experience,

Extensive Java development experience

Agile methodology

Experience with Quick sight

Jenkins

Spring boot

Relational database skills.

Kibana, Prometheus & Grafana

Reference Number for this position is GZ54959 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home Office rotation offering a contract rate of between R650 and R760 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Docker

Springboot

Jenkins

Grafana

Learn more/Apply for this position