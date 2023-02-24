Business Analyst 3 month contract position

A Pharmaceutical Consumer Company in the Southern Suburbs is looking for a Process Business Analyst with at least 5 years’ experience to join the Commercial Team on a contract basis.

The aim of the role is to assist the business in business process re-engineering.

Responsibilities:

As a Business Analyst, the candidate will play a critical role as a problem solver and be the person who assists in defining and enabling business change in an agile environment.

The candidate’s primary responsibility is to deliver optimal solutions that are fit for purpose, that focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value with specific focus on design, analysis, documentation of supporting processes and process requirements.

Lead in the assessment, design, and articulation of process requirements.

Manage process change.

Monitor, measure and provide feedback on process performance.

Facilitate process workshops that involve eliciting process requirements and liaise with users.

Apply your knowledge of business process modelling notations (BPMN, EPC, BPEL) to documenting processes.

Minimum requirements: Bachelor’s degree in information technology / systems or equivalent (advantageous). At least 5 years’ experience in a similar. FMCG experience. Lean / Six Sigma experience (advantageous). Process mapping, design and documentation. Knowledge of business process analysis methodology. Experience in mapping processes in Microsoft Visio.

Competencies: Detail oriented. Big picture thinking. Client focused. Collaborates. Drive results. Taking ownership. Cultivate innovation. Be resilient. Excellent communication skills (verbal & written). Ability to work across multiple teams and manage conflicting priorities. Strong facilitation and negotiation skills. Analytical thinking & problem-solving. Information gathering. Positive, enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude. Ability to work independently whilst under pressure.

Please note this is a 3 month contract position to work on a specific Process Business Project.

Only suitable candidates with the relevant requirements will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

Degree Information Technology

5 Years Experience

Contract Position

Business Process Analysis Methodology

Microsoft Visio

Employer & Job Benefits:

No Benefits

