Business Analyst Senior – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Business Analyst. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field (e.g., requirements or process engineering) within Supply Chain Management / logistics

At least 5 years’ experience in requirements gathering & analysis

Deep knowledge in functional and technical process design (from requirement to business process to the IT solution)

At least 3 years’ experience as business analyst in complex IT project (preferably agile)

At least 3years’ experience in project and risk management:

Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations (KPIs and Dashboard)

Agile Planning and agile monitoring

Experience in agile requirement engineering (> 3 years).

Exceptional analytical, conceptual thinking skills

Exceptional communication skill

Desired Skills:

Supply Chain Management / logistics

Agile

KPIs and Dashboard

