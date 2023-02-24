Business Analyst Senior – Gauteng Midrand

Feb 24, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Business Analyst. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field (e.g., requirements or process engineering) within Supply Chain Management / logistics
  • At least 5 years’ experience in requirements gathering & analysis
  • Deep knowledge in functional and technical process design (from requirement to business process to the IT solution)
  • At least 3 years’ experience as business analyst in complex IT project (preferably agile)
  • At least 3years’ experience in project and risk management:
  • Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations (KPIs and Dashboard)
  • Agile Planning and agile monitoring
  • Experience in agile requirement engineering (> 3 years).
  • Exceptional analytical, conceptual thinking skills
  • Exceptional communication skill
Desired Skills:

  • Supply Chain Management / logistics
  • Agile
  • KPIs and Dashboard

