Business Analyst (Supply Control) – Gauteng Midrand

One of the leading Automotive giants are on the hunt for a Business Analyst – Supply Control to join their fantatsic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

At least 5 years of professional experience as a business analyst

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

Breaking down business requirements into agile artifacts – performing requirements analysis

Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing implementation and optimization strategies.

Driving and taking over manual testing tasks within an agile sprint

Driving the IT automation effort in regards of testing by providing business acceptance criteria

Performing user acceptance testing.

Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Working closely with our colleagues in our global plants.

Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.

Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.

Ensuring the quality of the sprint deliverables

Advantageous:

Good understanding of Web / Cloud applications

Experience in accessing and analysing data for Web / Cloud applications

SQL databases and database querying languages to access the data

Understanding of public cloud platform offerings and experience in cloud application development including testing

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Supply

Web

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

