Business Analyst (Supply Control) – Gauteng Midrand

One of the leading Automotive giants are on the hunt for a Business Analyst – Supply Control to join their fantatsic team.
The ideal candidate should have:
- At least 5 years of professional experience as a business analyst
- Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.
-
Breaking down business requirements into agile artifacts – performing requirements analysis
-
Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing implementation and optimization strategies.
- Driving and taking over manual testing tasks within an agile sprint
- Driving the IT automation effort in regards of testing by providing business acceptance criteria
- Performing user acceptance testing.
- Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.
- Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.
- Working closely with our colleagues in our global plants.
- Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.
- Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.
- Ensuring the quality of the sprint deliverables
Advantageous:
- Good understanding of Web / Cloud applications
- Experience in accessing and analysing data for Web / Cloud applications
- SQL databases and database querying languages to access the data
- Understanding of public cloud platform offerings and experience in cloud application development including testing
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Supply
- Web
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma