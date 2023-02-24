Business Analyst (Supply Control)

Feb 24, 2023

One of the leading Automotive giants are on the hunt for a Business Analyst – Supply Control to join their fantatsic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • At least 5 years of professional experience as a business analyst
  • Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

  • Breaking down business requirements into agile artifacts – performing requirements analysis

  • Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing implementation and optimization strategies.

  • Driving and taking over manual testing tasks within an agile sprint
  • Driving the IT automation effort in regards of testing by providing business acceptance criteria
  • Performing user acceptance testing.
  • Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.
  • Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.
  • Working closely with our colleagues in our global plants.
  • Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.
  • Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.
  • Ensuring the quality of the sprint deliverables

Advantageous:

  • Good understanding of Web / Cloud applications
  • Experience in accessing and analysing data for Web / Cloud applications
  • SQL databases and database querying languages to access the data
  • Understanding of public cloud platform offerings and experience in cloud application development including testing

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Supply
  • Web
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *