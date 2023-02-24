C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for an C# / .Net Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

Leading a project or a team in provider steering, and working together with other companies

Prior work experience in a designing and implementing enterprise solutions.

Working with the agile methodology

Working in a ITIL conformity environment / using the ITIL standardised process including incident, problem, and change

Working in tools like JIRA, Confluence and Bitbucket (based on GIT)

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

C#.Net Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

