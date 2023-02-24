Cisco Network Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Cisco Network Specialist. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

Technical experience with MS Exchange infrastructure

Technical Experience in concepts and standards for Mail routing, Antispam, Antivirus, Anti Malware, Encryption standard DKIM/DMARC/SPF

Strong team and communication skills (with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users)

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist

Ability to submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

Cisco

Network Administration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

