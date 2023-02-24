Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Perform professional duties related to the review and interpretation of business data and guide processes to focus on the effective use of people, data & technology. Translate departments’ business requirements into system deployments and identify business process changes to improve client reporting and internal efficiencies.

Data Analysis

– Extract the data needed.

– Build data models in excel, Pivot, and Power BI

– Responding to data-related queries and keeping track of these

– Identify system deployments to improve data efficiencies.

– Analysing data to identify trends.

– Setting up processes and systems to make working with data more efficient.

– Producing reports and charts communicating trends within data to non-specialists

– Presenting information generated from data to clients and managers.

– Acts as a liaison between departmental end-users, and other Departments of the organization in the analysis, design, configuration, testing and maintenance of management systems to ensure optimal operational performance.

– Has the ability to document business functions and processes.

– Provide monthly productivity reports for division / clients.

– Analyzes the feasibility of and develops requirements for new systems and enhancements to existing systems.

– Identifies opportunities for improving business processes through information systems.

– Researches and prepares statistical reports using data from PMG computer systems.

– Consolidates information into cohesive and understandable

correspondence or other written form for use in management decision-making.

– Participates / directs studies of new and existing system programs and special projects to determine feasibility.

– Identify system underutilization & change problems and drive execution and analysis.

– Helps develops policy and procedures to improve efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and/or improve internal and external customer service.

– Develops information system documentation to support efficient division operations.

– Prepares reports and written findings and recommendations and monitors changes.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES ESSENTIAL TO THE POSITION

Business

– Ability to work under pressure.

– Use initiative and be proactive.

– Analytical.

– Accuracy.

– Attention to detail.

– Good interpersonal skills.

Human Capital

– Ability to model and interpret data.

– Problem-solving skills.

– A methodical and logical approach

– An understanding of the ethics of gathering and working with data

– Strong communication skills

– Strong project management skills

– Excellent attention to detail and numerate accuracy

– Innovative thinking and ability to follow process.

– Dynamic and enthusiastic

– The ability to interact professionally with individuals at all levels of staff.

– Competent time management skills

– Professional attitude and capability and personal initiative

– Be deadline driven

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Qualifications

– A Diploma/Degree in Business or Systems Analysis or related field

Experience

– Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience, ideally in a data focused role.

– Strong Proficiency in relevant computer packages (MS Office) and software packages

– Document management experience an advantage

