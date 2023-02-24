Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Perform professional duties related to the review and interpretation of business data and guide processes to focus on the effective use of people, data & technology. Translate departments’ business requirements into system deployments and identify business process changes to improve client reporting and internal efficiencies.
Data Analysis
– Extract the data needed.
– Build data models in excel, Pivot, and Power BI
– Responding to data-related queries and keeping track of these
– Identify system deployments to improve data efficiencies.
– Analysing data to identify trends.
– Setting up processes and systems to make working with data more efficient.
– Producing reports and charts communicating trends within data to non-specialists
– Presenting information generated from data to clients and managers.
– Acts as a liaison between departmental end-users, and other Departments of the organization in the analysis, design, configuration, testing and maintenance of management systems to ensure optimal operational performance.
– Has the ability to document business functions and processes.
– Provide monthly productivity reports for division / clients.
– Analyzes the feasibility of and develops requirements for new systems and enhancements to existing systems.
– Identifies opportunities for improving business processes through information systems.
– Researches and prepares statistical reports using data from PMG computer systems.
– Consolidates information into cohesive and understandable
correspondence or other written form for use in management decision-making.
– Participates / directs studies of new and existing system programs and special projects to determine feasibility.
– Identify system underutilization & change problems and drive execution and analysis.
– Helps develops policy and procedures to improve efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and/or improve internal and external customer service.
– Develops information system documentation to support efficient division operations.
– Prepares reports and written findings and recommendations and monitors changes.
SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES ESSENTIAL TO THE POSITION
Business
– Ability to work under pressure.
– Use initiative and be proactive.
– Analytical.
– Accuracy.
– Attention to detail.
– Good interpersonal skills.
Human Capital
– Ability to model and interpret data.
– Problem-solving skills.
– A methodical and logical approach
– An understanding of the ethics of gathering and working with data
– Strong communication skills
– Strong project management skills
– Excellent attention to detail and numerate accuracy
– Innovative thinking and ability to follow process.
– Dynamic and enthusiastic
– The ability to interact professionally with individuals at all levels of staff.
– Competent time management skills
– Professional attitude and capability and personal initiative
– Be deadline driven
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
Qualifications
– A Diploma/Degree in Business or Systems Analysis or related field
Experience
– Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience, ideally in a data focused role.
– Strong Proficiency in relevant computer packages (MS Office) and software packages
– Document management experience an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Data Analyst
- Build data models in excel
- Pivot
- and Power BI
- interpretation of business data
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Performance incentive