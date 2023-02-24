Front End Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Purpose Statement:

Responsible for the development, testing & implementation of digital projects according to delivery standards & specifications.

Key Tasks and Accountabilities:Quality

Develop software according to technical specifications and functional descriptions.

Follow secure & agile software development practices as per the organisation’s standards.

Adhere to the organizations prescribed development frameworks, patterns and practices.

Perform quality checks by developing and executing automated testing scripts and procedures

Execute applications and systems performance analysis

o Recommend and implement improved methodso Maintain and modify existing applications and systems

Liaise with software vendors

On-time delivery

Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems

Ensure project deadlines at met according to contracted SLA with business

System uptime

Standby and support

System monitoring

Capacity planning

Performance analysis/ load tests

Qualifications and Experience:Min:

Grade 12

A relevant tertiary qualification (degree) in IT

5 years’ proven experience in software development, project delivery & implementation

Ideal:Experience in the following development technologies or similar:Methodologies:

Agile

Object-oriented Development

Web API & RESTful web services

MVC design patterns

Unified Modelling Language

Relational & NoSQL Database Design

Cloud architecture & platforms

Web Technologies:

HTML5

CSS3

Javascript (latest standards)

Programming Languages:

NodeJS

ASP.Net (C#)

Java

Database Technologies:

Relational, e.g. SQL Server 2012

NoSQL, e.g. MongoDB, CloudantDB.

Embedded, e.g. h2db, mdf, SQLite

Mobile Technologies (Ideal):

Android – Android Studio

iOS – xcode

Cross platform, e.g. Cordova, PhoneGap

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

Software Development

