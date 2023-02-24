Front End Web Developer

Feb 24, 2023

Purpose of the role: to work closely with UI Designers and develop cross browser compatible, responsive web interfaces that are pixel perfect.

Requirements:
3 years of front end experience (in a web development agency or software company)

Knowledge and experience:
PSD
HTML
CSS3
SASS
Writing custom Javascript plugins
Javascript MVC framework: Angular or React or Vue JS
PHP (nice to have!)
WordPress (nice to have!)

What the role entails:
Developing custom projects – coding from scratch
Team environment
100% on-site

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Upbeat company that designs and develops web solutions

