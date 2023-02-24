Front End Web Developer

Purpose of the role: to work closely with UI Designers and develop cross browser compatible, responsive web interfaces that are pixel perfect.

Requirements:

3 years of front end experience (in a web development agency or software company)

Knowledge and experience:

PSD

HTML

CSS3

SASS

Writing custom Javascript plugins

Javascript MVC framework: Angular or React or Vue JS

PHP (nice to have!)

WordPress (nice to have!)

What the role entails:

Developing custom projects – coding from scratch

Team environment

100% on-site

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS3

Javascript

SASS

Angular

React

VUe

PHP

WordPress

SCSS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Upbeat company that designs and develops web solutions

