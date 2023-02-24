Front End Web Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Purpose of the role: to work closely with UI Designers and develop cross browser compatible, responsive web interfaces that are pixel perfect.
Requirements:
3 years of front end experience (in a web development agency or software company)
Knowledge and experience:
PSD
HTML
CSS3
SASS
Writing custom Javascript plugins
Javascript MVC framework: Angular or React or Vue JS
PHP (nice to have!)
WordPress (nice to have!)
What the role entails:
Developing custom projects – coding from scratch
Team environment
100% on-site
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS3
- Javascript
- SASS
- Angular
- React
- VUe
- PHP
- WordPress
- SCSS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Upbeat company that designs and develops web solutions