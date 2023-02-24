Fujifilm opens new head office in SA

Fujifilm South Africa has officially opened its new local head office in Sandton.

The opening of the head office coincides with Fujifilm South Africa’s ten-year anniversary celebration in South Africa, having first opened its doors in March 2012 as a subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings.

At 999m², the five-storey building incorporates the Fujifilm Technology Centre Africa, office space for employees, boardrooms, a Fujifilm repair centre and a 30-seater auditorium for training purposes.

Fujifilm South Africa’s MD, Taro Kawano, noted: “Today is truly a special occasion in the history of Fujifilm since it marks a new chapter in our relationship with South Africa. Our new head office emphasises Fujifilm’s ongoing commitment to the country, having celebrated a successful decade of local presence. We are proud to be a part of South Africa and we hope to be able to further serve the public through this new premises.”

The South African head office was constructed to fall in line with Fujifilm’s climate action target, to produce net zero CO2 emissions by the fiscal year ending March 2041. The 18 Holt Street office is set to meet this goal, having been designed with the help of a green energy consultant. As such, it incorporates the use of solar power panels with a capacity of 65 kVA, biometric access control, motion sensors, day/night lighting and energy efficient plumbing that consumes less water.

Fujifilm Technology Centre Africa has moved from its previous location at the Fujifilm warehouse to the new premises. It is the only Fujifilm Technology Centre on the continent, taking up two floors and providing a demo centre for Fujifilm’s different departments to showcase a myriad of innovative solutions to customers.