Growthpoint Properties signs up Parket

Growthpoint Properties is trialling Parket, a digital parking management platform, at its Longkloof Office Park in Cape Town.

Parket founder and CEO Joshua Raphael says: “We are proud to sign Growthpoint Properties. It is especially rewarding that we will be able to use our turnkey solution to drive not only massive cost savings for Growthpoint, but also to work towards evolving this partnership further.”

Parket’s parking management platform automatically manages parking allocation, payment and access control via licence plate reading technology. In addition, empty bays can be managed and monetised on an hourly, daily or monthly basis.

Parket simplifies and enhances operations at parking lots, delivering greater efficiency and profitability for operators. It is a digital solution that includes remote management, payments, connecting drivers and vacant parking bays in real time via an app, access control, and bringing in income off vacant spaces and lots.

“What a lot of our customers love besides the massive capex and opex savings, is the efficiency – it is entirely automated, meaning that management of the parking for all stakeholders becomes much more streamlined,” says Raphael.