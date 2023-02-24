IT Desktop Support Technician

Feb 24, 2023

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Manage calls logged with Helpdesk.
  • Ensure that calls are closed within the SLA times.
  • Update all calls on a daily basis. This is to inform the business of the status of their calls.
  • Ensure that the answers to unusual problems are saved in the helpdesk’s knowledgebase.
  • Communicate and interact closely with the ALVIVA Helpdesk
  • Provide feedback about status of:
  • Open calls
  • Current projects
  • Identify issues that the business is experiencing
  • Identify issues that the system is experiencing and provide solutions
  • System performance
  • Ensure that databases are fully optimized
  • Work with end users to identify and deliver required PC service levels.
  • Liaise with, and provide training and support to, end users and staff on computer operation and other issues.
  • Install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot end user workstation hardware, networked peripheral devices, and networking hardware products.
  • Where required, install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot associated end user workstation software and networking software products.
  • Monitor and test PC performance and provide PC performance statistics and reports.
  • Assist in preparing, maintaining, and upholding procedures for logging, reporting, and statistically monitoring PC performance.
  • Accurately document instances of hardware failure, repair, installation, and removal.
  • Construct, install, and test customized configurations based on various platforms and operating systems.
  • Conduct research on computer products in support of PC procurement and development efforts.
  • Evaluate and recommend hardware products for purchase.
  • Identify and deliver required hardware service levels according to company policies.
  • Liaise with, and provide training and support to, end users and staff on equipment operation and other issues.
  • Install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot end user and network hardware, peripheral devices, printing/scanning devices, presentation equipment, and other products.
  • Where required, install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot associated end user software and networking software products.
  • Perform on-site analysis, diagnosis, and resolution of complex hardware problems for a variety of end users and recommend and implement corrective solutions i.c.w Alviva IT, including off-site repair as needed.
  • Receive and respond to incoming helpdesk calls and e-mails regarding hardware problems.
  • Develop and maintain an inventory of all monitors, keyboards, hard drives, modems, printers, scanners, and other peripheral equipment.
  • Document instances of hardware failure, repair, installation, and removal.
  • IT helpdesk management
  • IT help desk portal management
  • SAGE Infrastructure up-keep
  • Ensure internal IT are aligned with Group IT strategy and execution
  • Branches and Subsidiaries IT management
  • External service provider SLA management
  • Internal SLA Desktop support management
  • Understand and provide input to the IT business plan
  • Align Technical direction (equipment) to Group IT objectives
  • Develop plans for the network routing and switching road map for the business unit
  • Compile project plans and milestones for the implementation of components and systems
  • Align the Business units with Group requirements
  • Communicate to relevant stakeholders in IT and the business with regards the server and storage virtualization plans for the business units and clients conforming to Group standards.

Requirements:

  • College diploma or university degree (essential)
  • ITIL foundation
  • Microsoft Office Automation experience (essential)
  • 2 – 3 years relevant work experience
  • Advanced Windows 10 administration
  • Office 365 Administration
  • Intermediate LAN/WIFI/WAN understanding
  • Intermediate TCP/IP understanding

Desired Skills:

  • It Support

About The Employer:

Join a stable telecommunications company.

