IT Desktop Support Technician

Duties and Responsibilities:
- Manage calls logged with Helpdesk.
- Ensure that calls are closed within the SLA times.
- Update all calls on a daily basis. This is to inform the business of the status of their calls.
- Ensure that the answers to unusual problems are saved in the helpdesk’s knowledgebase.
- Communicate and interact closely with the ALVIVA Helpdesk
- Provide feedback about status of:
- Open calls
- Current projects
- Identify issues that the business is experiencing
- Identify issues that the system is experiencing and provide solutions
- System performance
- Ensure that databases are fully optimized
- Work with end users to identify and deliver required PC service levels.
- Liaise with, and provide training and support to, end users and staff on computer operation and other issues.
- Install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot end user workstation hardware, networked peripheral devices, and networking hardware products.
- Where required, install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot associated end user workstation software and networking software products.
- Monitor and test PC performance and provide PC performance statistics and reports.
- Assist in preparing, maintaining, and upholding procedures for logging, reporting, and statistically monitoring PC performance.
- Accurately document instances of hardware failure, repair, installation, and removal.
- Construct, install, and test customized configurations based on various platforms and operating systems.
- Conduct research on computer products in support of PC procurement and development efforts.
- Evaluate and recommend hardware products for purchase.
- Identify and deliver required hardware service levels according to company policies.
- Liaise with, and provide training and support to, end users and staff on equipment operation and other issues.
- Install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot end user and network hardware, peripheral devices, printing/scanning devices, presentation equipment, and other products.
- Where required, install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot associated end user software and networking software products.
- Perform on-site analysis, diagnosis, and resolution of complex hardware problems for a variety of end users and recommend and implement corrective solutions i.c.w Alviva IT, including off-site repair as needed.
- Receive and respond to incoming helpdesk calls and e-mails regarding hardware problems.
- Develop and maintain an inventory of all monitors, keyboards, hard drives, modems, printers, scanners, and other peripheral equipment.
- Document instances of hardware failure, repair, installation, and removal.
- IT helpdesk management
- IT help desk portal management
- SAGE Infrastructure up-keep
- Ensure internal IT are aligned with Group IT strategy and execution
- Branches and Subsidiaries IT management
- External service provider SLA management
- Internal SLA Desktop support management
- Understand and provide input to the IT business plan
- Align Technical direction (equipment) to Group IT objectives
- Develop plans for the network routing and switching road map for the business unit
- Compile project plans and milestones for the implementation of components and systems
- Align the Business units with Group requirements
- Communicate to relevant stakeholders in IT and the business with regards the server and storage virtualization plans for the business units and clients conforming to Group standards.
Requirements:
- College diploma or university degree (essential)
- ITIL foundation
- Microsoft Office Automation experience (essential)
- 2 – 3 years relevant work experience
- Advanced Windows 10 administration
- Office 365 Administration
- Intermediate LAN/WIFI/WAN understanding
- Intermediate TCP/IP understanding
Desired Skills:
- It Support
About The Employer:
Join a stable telecommunications company.