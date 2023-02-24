Java Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Java EE

EJB (Back-end)

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience

Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

JSF

Angular

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)

Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)

PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS ECS / Fargate / Lambda)

Build Tools (Maven)

Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

Git, Bitbucket

Jira, Confluence

DevOps

Desired Skills:

