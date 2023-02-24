Java Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Feb 24, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Java EE
  • EJB (Back-end)
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
  • Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • JSF
  • Angular
  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
  • Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)
  • PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS ECS / Fargate / Lambda)
  • Build Tools (Maven)
  • Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
  • Git, Bitbucket
  • Jira, Confluence
  • DevOps

