Junior System Administrator – Gauteng Centurion

Duties & Responsibilities:
- Administration of recurring systems processes.
- Monitor system performance and troubleshoot any issues that arise.
- Run recurring tasks to maintain and improve the systems.
- Gathering business requirements, scoping and documenting processes.
- Building/Modifying product configurations in line with specifications.
- Managing and ensuring that the relevant systems project plans and their related critical path deadlines/milestones are met.
- End User Training and testing
- Provide technical support to users.
- Troubleshoot technical issues and provide solutions.
- Test solutions to ensure they are functioning as expected.
- Collaborate with the users and other stakeholders to gather requirements and implement improvements to the various systems.
- Assist in the maintenance of system documentation.
- Participate in the disaster recovery planning and testing process.
- Undertake any other reasonable duties /reports as may be requested by IT Management.
- Comply with GENRIC procedures, policies and regulations relevant to your role. Undertake relevant training on GENRIC systems and procedures as delivered by your line manager and/or HR manager.
- Comply with any specific responsibilities necessary for your role as outlined by your line manager or HR manager and ensure you keep up to date with developments in relevant areas. This may include, amongst others, GENRIC control standards as well as industry standards.
- Carry out additional responsibilities as individually notified.
- Additional Ad hoc responsibilities in other functional areas of business can be allocated.
Requirements:
- Diploma or studying towards Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field
- 1-2 years of experience in a similar role
- Experience with underwriting systems
- Industry experience advantageous.
- Proven administrative experience, preferably within the insurance or financial services sectors.
- Proven background in systems administration.
Desired Skills:
- IT
- System Administration
About The Employer:
Join a stable telecommunications company.