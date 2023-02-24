Mobile App and Front End Developer at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Mount Edgecombe

Our client, The Virtual Agent, an innovative and rapidly expanding PropTech business that is leading the property industry into the digital age having built a complete Data and CRM solution for the Real Estate Market in South Africa, is looking for a Mobile App and Front-end Developer to join their team based in Umhlanga, Durban
What sets The Virtual Agent apart? Our people matter! We have values, and we live by them. If you love a flexible, hybrid work environment where you are SEEN and HEARD, have the opportunity to use your talents to make a difference, have the pleasure of working with a bunch of dynamic dreamers, doers, disrupters and drivers who are results driven and self-starters… then we would love to hear from you
The Front-end Software Developer will be responsible for design, building code and implementation as specified within the project plan and accordance with defined business needs
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Technical analysis & design
- Ability to understand and interpret requirements and technical specifications
- Ability to produce technical specifications of small-medium complexity programs
- Ability to produce database designs
- Ability to provide technical estimates to work
- Create and amend programs in accordance with the design, agreed development standards and tools to achieve a well-engineered solution
- Maintain documentation and project files with respect to progress, problems, needed changes, etc., and provide regular reports on such to the Team / Project leader and/or Systems
- Review technical deliverables and manage quality in order to ensure that what has been built meets user expectation
- Provide daily technical, functional and operation support for the existing software applications
- Construct, interpret and execute system and program test plans to verify correct operation of completed systems
- Plan, design and conduct test of program; correcting errors and re-test to achieve an error free result
Minimum Requirements:
Education and Experience:
- BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)/ BCom (Information Systems)/A National Diploma in IT/and or equivalent qualification
- Microsoft Certified Systems Developer (MCSD) would be an advantage
- Strong UI and UX design flair
- A minimum of 3-5 years IT experience
- Track record of 3-5 years’ experience in the following – C#, ASP.NET (MVC), Microsoft SQL Server,
- Require 3 + years’ experience in CSS, HTML, Javascript, React,
- 3+ years web based development (client side)
- 3+ years web based development (server side)
- Experience in Angular (angular 8+), AngularJS,
- Xamarin, SQLite, Windows Store App & Android / IOS development would be highly advantageous
- Experience in .Net core would be advantageous
- Experience with AdobeXD/Figma/Inkscape/Photoshop or similar would be advantageous
What’s In It for You:
- A competitive basic salary and performance incentive
- Key Insurance Cover – Death, disability and funeral benefits
- Learning and development opportunities
- Flexible, hybrid work environment
- Opportunity to develop your career with a growing company
- Thrive within an amazing company culture
Desired Skills:
- Database Design
- BSc Computer Science
- Information Technology