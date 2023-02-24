Mobile App and Front End Developer at Ntice Search

Our client, The Virtual Agent, an innovative and rapidly expanding PropTech business that is leading the property industry into the digital age having built a complete Data and CRM solution for the Real Estate Market in South Africa, is looking for a Mobile App and Front-end Developer to join their team based in Umhlanga, Durban

What sets The Virtual Agent apart? Our people matter! We have values, and we live by them. If you love a flexible, hybrid work environment where you are SEEN and HEARD, have the opportunity to use your talents to make a difference, have the pleasure of working with a bunch of dynamic dreamers, doers, disrupters and drivers who are results driven and self-starters… then we would love to hear from you

The Front-end Software Developer will be responsible for design, building code and implementation as specified within the project plan and accordance with defined business needs

Duties and Responsibilities:

Technical analysis & design

Ability to understand and interpret requirements and technical specifications

Ability to produce technical specifications of small-medium complexity programs

Ability to produce database designs

Ability to provide technical estimates to work

Create and amend programs in accordance with the design, agreed development standards and tools to achieve a well-engineered solution

Maintain documentation and project files with respect to progress, problems, needed changes, etc., and provide regular reports on such to the Team / Project leader and/or Systems

Review technical deliverables and manage quality in order to ensure that what has been built meets user expectation

Provide daily technical, functional and operation support for the existing software applications

Construct, interpret and execute system and program test plans to verify correct operation of completed systems

Plan, design and conduct test of program; correcting errors and re-test to achieve an error free result

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)/ BCom (Information Systems)/A National Diploma in IT/and or equivalent qualification

Microsoft Certified Systems Developer (MCSD) would be an advantage

Strong UI and UX design flair

A minimum of 3-5 years IT experience

Track record of 3-5 years’ experience in the following – C#, ASP.NET (MVC), Microsoft SQL Server,

Require 3 + years’ experience in CSS, HTML, Javascript, React,

3+ years web based development (client side)

3+ years web based development (server side)

Experience in Angular (angular 8+), AngularJS,

Xamarin, SQLite, Windows Store App & Android / IOS development would be highly advantageous

Experience in .Net core would be advantageous

Experience with AdobeXD/Figma/Inkscape/Photoshop or similar would be advantageous

What’s In It for You:

A competitive basic salary and performance incentive

Key Insurance Cover – Death, disability and funeral benefits

Learning and development opportunities

Flexible, hybrid work environment

Opportunity to develop your career with a growing company

Thrive within an amazing company culture

Desired Skills:

Database Design

BSc Computer Science

Information Technology

