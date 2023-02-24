New MD for Tarsus On Demand

Senzo Mbhele, currently head of innovation and employee experience at Tarsus Technology Group, has been appointed MD of Tarsus On Demand (TOD) effective 1 March 2023.

This follows the resignation of Anton Herbst, former CEO of TOD and Tarsus Technology Group (TTG), who departs both roles at the end of February 2023.

Having previously held various roles at technology and consulting firms, Senzo joined TTG in 2016. His role as head of innovation and employee experience ensured that the group’s strategy filtered through to divisions and teams, and has seen him deliver strategic workshops, analysis and insights that have contributed to informed decision-making by the exco.

“It’s an honour to assume this role,” Mbhele says. “I have been part of the exco for two years, contributing to business and strategy development, and customers and partners can be assured that they remain at the centre of our organisation. We will continue to solidify our current strategy and celebrate creativity in support of our entire ecosystem.”

Mbhele notes that his goal as MD is to keep the organisation moving forward and focused on providing value. He describes himself as a dot connector – a person who, in a world of unprecedented change, can identify trends and shifts before they become commonplace.

“As a leader, I also believe that success is dependent on the people you bring to the team. By building and maintaining our excellent line-up of committed professionals, we will continue to position TOD for continued success and ensure we maintain our competitive advantage.”

Pierre Spies, CEO of soon-to-be-delisted Alviva Holdings, which acquired TTG in 2021, says Mbhele’s appointment is a fulfilment of the firm’s succession planning for leadership.

“We went through a rigorous and extensive process to determine the most suitable person for the job, and we are delighted to have appointed an experienced and insightful leader from within our ranks. We congratulate Senzo and wish him well as he takes over the reins.”

Herbst, meanwhile, will be consulting for TTG for the foreseeable future and supporting the group through the transition.