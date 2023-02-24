PMO Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, a leading and International Mining Company, has a contract vacancy for a PMO Analyst.

The IM PMO supports the Company’s stakeholders with functional governance, risk management, transparent reporting and decision support information throughout the full project life cycle thereby ensuring maximum value delivery of the strategically aligned and balanced IM portfolio for all BUs. This is done by using our collective experience, skills, and culture of continuous improvement, supported by proven best practice models, techniques and methods. The PMO Analyst is a critical player in the project management cycle, who works in a Project/Program Management Office (PMO) reporting to the PMO Specialist and portfolios to ensure compliance with the Global IM Project Delivery Policy.

An undergraduate qualification (Bachelors degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM Discipline

Desirable: It would be advantageous to have a postgraduate qualification in the relevant IM discipline OR a proven track record of extensive practical experience in a role and context of similar complexity

Prince2 Foundation Certificate

Role-specific knowledge:

PMO experience, controls and risk mitigation

Proficiency in required languages

Safety Knowledge:

Provides a consistent outstanding role model in relation to safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety

Technical Skills

Ability to:

Understand required portfolio outputs and how own work contributes

Make recommendations on how to improve required work outputs

Problem-solve as a sequence of task steps

Comply with policy and work frameworks

Social Process Skills

Ability to:

Manage self

Communicate with team members and stakeholders in an effective manner

Plan and organise own work and any impact on others

– Monitor project in various portfolios.

– Monitor existing projects to ensure timely execution and completion. They closely follow project development and track that each stage is completed appropriately and within time and budget.

– Analyse data, portfolio and project information

– To identify better ways to do business as well as new business opportunities. This information is provided to senior management to guide their decision-making

– Ensure the accuracy and data integrity of project related information

– Maintain effective systems that capture and retain project related information and data

– Prepare Portfolio Status Reports

– Knowledge of project management tools and techniques

– Consolidate project related data into a suite of reports for the purpose of project tracking and stakeholder engagement using relevant tools

– Collaborate with stakeholders to complete monthly project status reports and highlight any significant project issues

– Understand ERP systems and extract ERP reports on the project financial data and portfolio financial reporting

– Assist with reviewing and compiling monthly Cashflow Forecasts as well as assistance to project teams

– Manage support requests for PPM Tool

– Track the governance compliance of projects in line with the Global IM Project Delivery Policy

