Our client, a prestigious turnkey engineering solutions company, focuses on steel fabrication for the Oil & Gas/Off-Shore Mining sector, seeks to employ 3 Project Managers to join their dynamic and progressive technical operations and projects team

Please note this role is geared specifically to candidates with a background in steel structural fabrication, engineering solutions and construction for the mining, renewable energy, marine and oil & gas sector.

KEY REQUIREMENTS TO MEET FOR CONSIDERATION

You must be able to work independently and accurately keep records and be proactive in your approach to ensuring the profitability of the company.

You will have completed a tertiary qualification in Engineering (preferably mechanical), coupled with 5+ years experience as a Project Manager in the heavy engineering/ construction sector, specifically in the mining, renewable energy and oil & gas sector

You will have experience in NEC3 contracts, as well as ISO 9001 and ISO 45001

You will have demonstrated experience in full turkey project management experience in leading projects from quotation to finalization, as well as being able to coordinate quality/NDT, procure the highest quality materials, review costs, liaise with clients and stakeholders and ensure a smooth production and installation phase.

You will have proven expert organisational and problem solving skills, be able to communicate effectively and take ownership of projects to finalization.

You will be flexible to travel extensively when required.

You must have contactable references, a valid driver’s licence, own car and a clear criminal and credit record

Please note that should you not be currently resident in the region and area advertised but still wish to apply, the cost of travel for interviews and relocation will be for your expense.

Due to the exceptionally high volume of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kindly forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

