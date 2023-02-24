Senior C# Developer

12 Month contract position

This role is for a well known top tier Financial Services company

Minimum Requirements include

Fluency in digital languages such as C# and HTML is standard

Financial Services industry experience

Experienced with JavaScript, and web development frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery)

10 years’ in source code development

7 years of software development experience

Familiarity with Relational Databases and SQL

Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools [e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA, Bitbucket].

Experience building user interfaces (UI’s)

Responsibilities include

Working over a number of digital platforms

Middleware development for websites and apps

Coding and code reviews

Teaching other developers how to incorporate new trends

Delegating tasks to appropriate team members and successfully managing initiatives at all stages – knows when and how to help others

Desired Skills:

C#

HTML

Javascript

Angular JS

Bootstrap

Jquery

restful API

Git

Jenkins

Jira

bitbucket

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A well known top tier Financial Services company has an opportunity for a Senior C# developer whos is passionate about pushing boundaries.

Learn more/Apply for this position