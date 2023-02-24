Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Feb 24, 2023

12 Month contract position

This role is for a well known top tier Financial Services company

Minimum Requirements include

  • Fluency in digital languages such as C# and HTML is standard
  • Financial Services industry experience
  • Experienced with JavaScript, and web development frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery)
  • 10 years’ in source code development
  • 7 years of software development experience
  • Familiarity with Relational Databases and SQL
  • Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools [e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA, Bitbucket].
  • Experience building user interfaces (UI’s)

Responsibilities include

  • Working over a number of digital platforms
  • Middleware development for websites and apps
  • Coding and code reviews
  • Teaching other developers how to incorporate new trends
  • Delegating tasks to appropriate team members and successfully managing initiatives at all stages – knows when and how to help others

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • HTML
  • Javascript
  • Angular JS
  • Bootstrap
  • Jquery
  • restful API
  • Git
  • Jenkins
  • Jira
  • bitbucket

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A well known top tier Financial Services company has an opportunity for a Senior C# developer whos is passionate about pushing boundaries.

