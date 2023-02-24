Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

12 Month contract position
This role is for a well known top tier Financial Services company
Minimum Requirements include
- Fluency in digital languages such as C# and HTML is standard
- Financial Services industry experience
- Experienced with JavaScript, and web development frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery)
- 10 years’ in source code development
- 7 years of software development experience
- Familiarity with Relational Databases and SQL
- Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools [e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA, Bitbucket].
- Experience building user interfaces (UI’s)
Responsibilities include
- Working over a number of digital platforms
- Middleware development for websites and apps
- Coding and code reviews
- Teaching other developers how to incorporate new trends
- Delegating tasks to appropriate team members and successfully managing initiatives at all stages – knows when and how to help others
Desired Skills:
- C#
- HTML
- Javascript
- Angular JS
- Bootstrap
- Jquery
- restful API
- Git
- Jenkins
- Jira
- bitbucket
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A well known top tier Financial Services company has an opportunity for a Senior C# developer whos is passionate about pushing boundaries.