Senior Clinical Data Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

A well-established company is recruiting for a

SENIOR CLINICAL DATA ANALYST

RANDBURG

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role is be accountable for the provision of specialist knowledge, delivery plans and associated practices of clinical data requirements through the extraction, analysis, validation and modelling of data with the purpose of drawing conclusions to drive clinical data and operational decision making within the Scheme

What you will need?

B Degree in Information Management, Data Modelling or Statistics

5 years Clinical data analyst experience within the Medical industry

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

clinical data

