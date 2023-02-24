Senior .NET Developer

Senior .Net DEVELOPER – Design & Develop New Products and LEAD New System Migration for Leading Intelligent Communications Company – Johannesburg or Cape Town (HYBRID) – Up to R1,2 Million Per Annum

This is an incredible opportunity for a Senior .Net Full Stack Software Developer to take complete ownership of this leading intelligent communications company’s migration to a new system while designing, developing, and delivering key enhancements to the platform.

This Senior .Net Developer role is hybrid, with offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg,

This role is paying up to R1,2 million per annum.

THE COMPANY

This company is a leader in the interactive communications industry, offering a fully digital omni-channel customer communication solution. They provide South Africa’s largest businesses in the financial, retail, and insurance industries with a platform that integrates and automates multiple communication channels into a seamless and efficient customer experience.

The company has consistently been recognised for the efficiency and unprecedented customer satisfaction associated with their platform. They have built a reputation for being able to offer the most scalable and personalised services in the communications industry. This is an amazing opportunity to join a company on a GLOBAL EXPLANSION PLAN.

THE ROLE

As Senior .Net Developer, you will be responsible for the company’s migration to a new system as they look to re-engineer and enhance their platform. You will take ownership of the design, development, and maintenance of the company’s products, solutions, and features.

Currently, the company are about to initiate a platform migration from ASP.Net to .Net Core in preparation for new feature & enhancements. You will design new client databases, develop API configurations, and play a key stakeholder role building out functionality for end users on the platform.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant degree/diploma or equivalent work experience

5+ Years software development experience using ASP.Net, C#, .Net Core

5+ Years ASP.Net Forms experience

Extensive SQL Server experience

JQuery experience

Desired Skills:

.Net

ASP.Net

ASP.Net Forms

VB.Net

C#

.Net Core

MVC

JQuery

.NET

About The Employer:

Daniel Goldberg

