Splunk Developer at sabenza iT

Our client, one of the leading giants in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Splunk Developer
This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential requirements for this role:
- At least 6 years’ worth of experience in Splunk,
- Experience in Splunk Cluster Setup and management
- Experience in data pre-processing within Splunk
- Experience in statistical modelling within Splunk
- Strong background in the concept and development of Splunk environment, templates & apps
Duties and responsibilities:
- If you are a passionate Splunk developer with a cloud focus, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.
- Development of backend and frontend user stories
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members.
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
Don’t waste time, apply now!
