Splunk Developer at sabenza iT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, one of the leading giants in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Splunk Developer

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential requirements for this role:

At least 6 years’ worth of experience in Splunk,

Experience in Splunk Cluster Setup and management

Experience in data pre-processing within Splunk

Experience in statistical modelling within Splunk

Strong background in the concept and development of Splunk environment, templates & apps

Duties and responsibilities:

If you are a passionate Splunk developer with a cloud focus, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.

Development of backend and frontend user stories

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members.

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Desired Skills:

Splunk Cluster Setup and management experience

data pre-processing within Splunk

statistical modelling within Splunk

– Strong background in the concept and development of Splunk environment templates & apps

