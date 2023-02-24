Splunk Developer at sabenza iT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Feb 24, 2023

Our client, one of the leading giants in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Splunk Developer

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential requirements for this role:

  • At least 6 years’ worth of experience in Splunk,
  • Experience in Splunk Cluster Setup and management
  • Experience in data pre-processing within Splunk
  • Experience in statistical modelling within Splunk
  • Strong background in the concept and development of Splunk environment, templates & apps

Duties and responsibilities:

  • If you are a passionate Splunk developer with a cloud focus, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.
  • Development of backend and frontend user stories
  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members.
  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • Splunk Cluster Setup and management experience
  • data pre-processing within Splunk
  • statistical modelling within Splunk
  • – Strong background in the concept and development of Splunk environment templates & apps

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *